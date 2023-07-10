Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 3.9% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 153,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.