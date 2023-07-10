Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.81. 569,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,011. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

