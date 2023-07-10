USDX [Kava] Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $87.18 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,878.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.79 or 0.00915828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00135192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.77231822 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,055,705.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

