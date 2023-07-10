Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $61,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,640,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087,051. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

