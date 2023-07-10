Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.56. 2,400,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,492,861. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

