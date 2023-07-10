Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Cut by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,996 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. 72,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $65.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.