Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8,675.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.94. 6,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,934. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $157.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.