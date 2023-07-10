Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 732,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,889. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.