Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 96,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

