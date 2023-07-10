Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 11,400 shares.The stock last traded at $92.79 and had previously closed at $92.40.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $778.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 54,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.