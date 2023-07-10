Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Veradigm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

About Veradigm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.