Verde Capital Management Has $34.23 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 14.3% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned about 0.56% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $34,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,636,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,614,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.49. 186,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.