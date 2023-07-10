Verde Capital Management Has $34.23 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 14.3% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned about 0.56% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $34,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,636,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,614,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.49. 186,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

