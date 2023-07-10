Verde Capital Management Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.5% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.26. 97,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

