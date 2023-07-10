Verde Capital Management Purchases 2,632 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verde Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,300. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.