Verde Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.02. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $65.12.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

