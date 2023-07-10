Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 340,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,188. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $982.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $81,523. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

