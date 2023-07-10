Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $600.00

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 611 ($7.75), with a volume of 1336385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($7.87).
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Videndum to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 695.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 874.49.
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
