Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $600.00

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 611 ($7.75), with a volume of 1336385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($7.87).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Videndum to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Videndum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 695.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 874.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Videndum

Videndum Company Profile

In other Videndum news, insider Andrea Rigamonti bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.03) per share, for a total transaction of £27,650 ($35,093.29). 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

