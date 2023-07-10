Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE CBH opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

