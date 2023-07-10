Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NCZ opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $3.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76,053.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
