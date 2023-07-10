VRES Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

