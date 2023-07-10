Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,077. The firm has a market cap of $418.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.06.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

