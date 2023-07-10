Wanchain Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.52 million and $1.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,794,903 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

