Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Warehouses De Pauw from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Up 15.9 %

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.66.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.