Washington Federal (WAFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, analysts expect Washington Federal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Washington Federal has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after buying an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,367,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,443,000 after buying an additional 473,561 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,313,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

