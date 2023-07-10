WAX (WAXP) Tops One Day Volume of $65.21 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. WAX has a market capitalization of $169.06 million and $65.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,012,120,984 coins and its circulating supply is 3,325,758,924 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,011,717,692.2864885 with 3,325,355,636.005481 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04951097 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $24,926,915.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

