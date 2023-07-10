WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.40 million.

WD-40 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.80. 244,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $209.64.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev purchased 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,515.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.