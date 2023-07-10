WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.28

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.28 and last traded at $179.86, with a volume of 47831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $610,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

