West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.9 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.60 and its 200 day moving average is $321.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $387.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

