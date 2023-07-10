Westwood Wealth Management Has $880,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.8% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $90.87. 6,208,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,022,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

