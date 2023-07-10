WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Hits $15.12 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $235,114.80 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00317376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

