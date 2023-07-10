WNS (NYSE:WNS) Trading Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $88.00. The stock traded as low as $70.93 and last traded at $70.93. Approximately 296,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 247,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

WNS Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

