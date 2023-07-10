Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.97. The company had a trading volume of 732,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,707. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average is $197.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.