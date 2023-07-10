World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

