Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,688. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

