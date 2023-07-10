Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,566. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

