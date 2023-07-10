Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $89.53. 568,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,595. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

