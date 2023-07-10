Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 268.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,261,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $288,213,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

PXD stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.02. The company had a trading volume of 789,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average of $213.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.