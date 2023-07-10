Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

UPS stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.78. 943,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average is $180.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

