ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.90

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ZClassic has a market cap of $482,842.09 and $29.90 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.