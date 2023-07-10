Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 799.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.25. 10,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.01.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

