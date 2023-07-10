Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $417.41. 37,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,833. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.08.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

