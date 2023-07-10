Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 516,009 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 184,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,742. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

