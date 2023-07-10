Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,882,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

