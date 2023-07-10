Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

GS stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.87. The stock had a trading volume of 270,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,475. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

