Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,862,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SYLD traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $60.72. 41,015 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $749.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

