11,028 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $65,192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RITM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. 601,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.