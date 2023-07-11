12,150 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,920,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,525,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

