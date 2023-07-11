1,253 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $610,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $181.59. 213,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

