13,537 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

