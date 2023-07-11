3,607 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $337.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $262.42 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

